Montreal coated in thick layer of smog
Environment Canada says high concentration of pollutants are expected Friday morning
It's a smoggy morning in the city, prompting Environment Canada to put a warning in place for the greater Montreal area.
The weather agency says a high concentration of pollutants is expected Friday morning, resulting in poor air quality, especially in urban areas where pollutant emissions are higher.
The warning affects the Châteauguay, Laval, Longueuil and island of Montreal regions.
The weather agency is warning asthmatic children and people with respiratory ailments or heart disease to avoid intense physical activity outdoors until the smog warning is lifted.
Residents in the affected areas are asked not to use their wood-burning stoves or fireplaces until the smog warning has been lifted.
In 2018, the city of Montreal banned the use of fireplace and stove units that emit more than 2.5 grams of fine particles per hour.
"In Quebec, wood heating is the main source of fine particles that contribute to smog during winter," Environment Canada said.
