Quarantine diaries: A 'newscast' for kids, by kids
The Keach-Tremblay siblings are putting their limitless imaginations to work, says their mother
CBC Montreal wants to know how you are living these days. What are you doing differently? Have you learned, realized or observed anything?
Here is our next instalment of our series, Quarantine diaries: Life in the time of COVID-19, written by Patty Keach, a mom of three. They live in Candiac, on Montreal's South Shore.
My kids, the three Keach-Tremblays (Zach, nine, Arielle, eight, and Madi, six) were trying to make sense of stuff from a kid's perspective, so they did a kids' version of the news. They called it Kids KT news.
Watch their first dispatch:
After all that work, they needed fresh air, so they took turns "walking" the pet dinosaur, KT.
And of course, what would quarantine be if you didn't have an indoor camping and bonfire experience? Did you know you really can talk to someone using string and two paper cups?!? Great camping phone.
They have played every game and puzzle in the house.
They are sad not to be playing hockey and ringette and doing gymnastics, and they missed their acting end-of-year show, but now they are digging into all those games, puzzles and imagination they never had a chance to before at home!
Thank God they have an unlimited imagination to keep us going. As a mom, this quarantine has me really enjoying our kids.
-Patty Keach
More Quarantine diaries:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.