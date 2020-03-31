Quarantine diaries: A 'newscast' for kids, by kids

CBC Montreal wants to know how you are living these days. What are you doing differently? Have you learned, realized or observed anything?

Here is our next instalment of our series, Quarantine diaries: Life in the time of COVID-19, written by Patty Keach, a mom of three. They live in Candiac, on Montreal's South Shore.

My kids, the three Keach-Tremblays (Zach, nine, Arielle, eight, and Madi, six) were trying to make sense of stuff from a kid's perspective, so they did a kids' version of the news. They called it Kids KT news.

Watch their first dispatch:

After all that work, they needed fresh air, so they took turns "walking" the pet dinosaur, KT.

And of course, what would quarantine be if you didn't have an indoor camping and bonfire experience? Did you know you really can talk to someone using string and two paper cups?!? Great camping phone.

Out walking the pet dinosaur. Strange how one of the kids is missing ... (Submitted by Patty Keach)

They have played every game and puzzle in the house.

They are sad not to be playing hockey and ringette and doing gymnastics, and they missed their acting end-of-year show, but now they are digging into all those games, puzzles and imagination they never had a chance to before at home!

Thank God they have an unlimited imagination to keep us going. As a mom, this quarantine has me really enjoying our kids.

-Patty Keach

More Quarantine diaries: