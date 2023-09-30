What's happening in Quebec for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Hundreds of people dressed in orange are gathering in front of the George-Étienne Monument in Mount-Royal Park for a march as part of the third National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a day Ann Deer describes as "one of those few days that all Indigenous people get to be seen as human."

The gathering at the park is one of several taking place across the province to mark the event.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is meant to mourn the thousands of children who died in residential schools and highlight the ongoing effects of these institutions on survivors, their families and communities.

The last residential school was closed in 1996.

Deer, who is a board member with Resilience Montreal, a day shelter located in downtown Montreal, was one of several people speaking at Saturday's gathering at Mount Royal Park.

She's calling on the city of Montreal to "step up," and provide more support for Indigenous communities.

"I want to see action taken. I want to see support. I want to see support to Resilience Montreal and to the women in the shelter who need the resources that we have access to," Deer said.

"We need to change what is the reality of most Indigenous people."

Sept. 30 was declared a federal statutory holiday in 2021. This year, it also marks the 10th Orange Shirt Day — an Indigenous-led grassroots commemorative day raising awareness about the effects of residential schools.

Saturday's march — which was organized by the Native Women's Shelter — was expected to begin at 1 p.m. Marchers are expected to eventually make their way to Place du Canada to gather where the John A. Macdonald statue formerly stood before it was toppled in 2020.

In addition to wearing orange clothing, participants are encouraged to bring drums, as well as food and goods to donate to homeless people they might encounter along the way.

Here are some of the events taking place in the province today.

Ann Deer, a board member with Resilience Montreal, is one of the speakers during Saturday's event at Mount Royal Park. (Cassandra Yanez-Leyton/CBC)

What's happening in and around Montreal

At the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, Innu soprano Elisabeth St-Gelais will perform music co-created by Innu poet Maya Cousineau Mollen and Anishinaabe composer Barabara Assiginaak. Shows will be free and will happen at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Admissions to the museum will also be free Saturday.

Later in the day, the Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul is holding a special service gathering Indigenous and settler worshippers as well as people with no religious faith. The event starts at 6 p.m. and everyone attending is also encouraged to wear an orange shirt.

In Kahnawake, people met this morning for a tobacco burning ceremony next to the Golden Age Club. Shortly after, a birthday party was held for survivors of the residential school system. Attendees then began travelling along a five-kilometre path starting from Orville Standup Memorial Park, with participants either walking or running depending on their preference.

Soprano Elisabeth St-Gelais will perform three free shows at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts on Saturday. (Annie Diotte)

What's happening in Sherbrooke

Bishop's University's support centre for Indigenous students is organizing a march Saturday inviting students as well as members of the general public.

Marchers were set to gather at 12 p.m. in front of city hall where speeches and ceremonial chants will be delivered.

The march was expected to begin at 1 p.m. at Carré Strathcona and will end at the Marché de la gare.

What's happening in Quebec City

In the provincial capital, people are expected to gather for a march organized by the New Pathways Foundation and the Comité justice et enjeux autochtones.

The march was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the Grand axe of the Université Laval.