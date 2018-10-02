Mayor Valérie Plante to offer her thoughts on working with the CAQ

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is set to react today to the seismic shift that was the Coalition Avenier Québec's historic election night win.

François Legault's party, powered by gains in areas outside Montreal, will form a majority government, but only won two seats in the province's biggest city.

Plante will offer her thoughts on the election results in a news conference Tuesday morning.

Her relationship with the CAQ got off to a rocky start this summer when it became apparent her vision for the city doesn't quite align with Legault's on certain, key issues.

For example, Legault has said he will consider cutting the size of Montreal's city council and he has declined to fully support Plante's proposed Pink Metro line — offering, instead, to support a Pink line that is a form of public transit other than metro.

The Liberals managed to hang onto 19 seats on island while Québec Solidaire took six. The Liberals did well in the suburbs as well, winning several seats in Laval, Brossard and Vaudreuil-Dorion.

Concerns about Montreal's economy

The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal has offered Legault congratulations in a statement laced with its own concerns for the Montreal region's economy.

As the province's new premier, it is vital that Legault takes into account the need to expand the province's pool of skilled labour, restore competitive taxation and improve public transit infrastructure to maintain the city's vitality, the chamber says in a statement.

"The new government will have to navigate an international environment that remains uncertain," says president and CEO Michel Leblanc in the statement.

"Our economic success will depend on our ability to provide our businesses and workers with a competitive business environment during this time."