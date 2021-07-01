Montreal public transit is now free for kids 11 and under

Starting today, public transit will be free for children aged 11 and under in the metropolitan area, as long as they're accompanied by a paying commuter.

Kids will no longer have to pay for Metro, bus and train rides if they're accompanied by someone 14 years of age or older who holds a valid ticket.

The move marks the first phase of the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM)'s fare reform.

The ARTM's fare reform aims to simplify the fare schedules and reduce the types of tickets sold from 700 to 100. The plan will be carried out until 2024.

Also included in the plan, full-time students aged 18 and over will be able to access a 40 per cent discount on their monthly pass.

By 2022, a new fare model will be implemented in Montreal, Laval and Longueuil, giving commuters access to all of the network's transportation services under one ticket.

The last major fare reform took place in 1998.