Orchard belonging to board chair of Montreal public markets vandalized

In the weeks before the chair of the board of directors of Montreal's Public Markets resigned from his post, Nicolas Villeneuve's apple orchard was the target of repeated acts of vandalism.

Police in the Lac des Deux-Montagnes area are now asking for the public's help in finding who's responsible.

They say the first incident on July 28, caused about $40,000 in damages to machinery. Then, during the night between Aug. 3 and 4, about 350 fruit trees were cut down.

On Aug. 7, police say, a man broke into the home on the Domaine de Villeneuve property in Saint-Joseph-du-Lac.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach investigators at 450-473-4686 ext. 272.

Villeneuve resigned alongside the entire board of directors.

In a letter dated Friday, Aug. 16, Public Markets of Montréal director Isabelle Laliberté stated that the board resigned to retain their "personal integrity."

According to Radio-Canada, the resigning administration was trying to change the practices within the corporation following an internal investigation and a damning report from the Comptroller General, alleging illegal acts by some producers and distributors, mainly at Jean-Talon Market.

Published in December 2018, the report reveals a system of resale and sublease of leases that has been in place for several years between certain producers and distributors, rather than through the corporation.