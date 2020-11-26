With a fresh blanket of snow outside, Montreal health authorities are reminding Montrealers, that public health guidelines still apply — no matter the weather.

Montreal Public Health director Dr. Mylène Drouin says scarves, neck tubes, turtlenecks and gloves are not adequate to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Having a scarf is not the same as having a mask," Drouin said. "When going to the store or when on public transportation, it is important to wear a mask."

She says the same thing applies to winter gloves or mittens.

"When taking [your gloves off] at home or at the workplace, you [still] have to wash your hands."

Drouin says following the public health hygiene guidelines is still the best way to curb the spread of the virus.

During a news conference Wednesday, Drouin also reminded Montrealers that eating or drinking in public transit is not allowed, since it requires removing one's mask in a place where it's difficult to stay two metres away from other people.

"Less is more" for the holidays

With Christmas one month away, Drouin says the fewer people at a party the better, even though the province has authorized gatherings of up to 10 people during a four-day period.

Quebec has urged people to limit themselves to two gatherings.

The premier has asked Quebecers to isolate themselves for one week before, and one week after the holiday period, Dec. 24 - Dec. 27.

Drouin urged people to continue to respect distancing guidelines and to wear a mask — especially when around seniors or people who work in the health-care system.

She also tried to discourage people from getting tested for COVID just as a precaution before get-togethers. She said it can clog up the testing system and doesn't guarantee you will be free of the virus at a party.

A negative test, she said, gives "a false sense of security, and of course [we need to] keep capacity for community transmission and outbreak."

The city of Montreal is hoping to draw people outdoors with public spaces adapted for winter use. (Ivanoh Demers/CBC)

City wants to get people outside this winter

At Wednesday's news conference, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said the city will create more outdoor spaces for Montrealers to enjoy during the winter months.

"We worked really hard […] during the summer to give more space and make sure Montrealers can move around in a very safe way," Plante said.

During the summer, the city designated a handful of streets as public health corridors. In these neighbourhoods, the sidewalks were widened and additional terrasses were built to encourage Montrealers to shop locally and spend more time outdoors.

Plante says, the city is looking to do something similar this winter — to get more people out of their homes and into the outdoor snow.

She says the goal will be to get people to "go outside, have a walk, maybe ski around or do a bit of snowshoeing."

The city is expected to unveil the details of its plans for winter on Thursday.

WATCH| How quickly COVID can spread in a party