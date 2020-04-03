Montreal public health authority promotes website to help track spread of COVID-19

Montreal's public health authority is asking citizens to participate in a web-based data-gathering project called flatten.ca, designed to track COVID-19 cases to better understand how it is spreading in the city.

Aplatir.ca, the French version of the website developed by University of Toronto researchers, has been translated by the City of Montreal.

Dr. Mylène Drouin, director of Montreal's public health agency, announces Friday that to date, 29 Montrealers have died of the infection, and 175 health-care workers have contracted the disease.

There are 2,837 confirmed cases in Montreal, representing 137.3 infections per 100,000 people, according to the most recent figures available.

Of those infected, 169 are currently in hospital, said Drouin.

Montreal's public health authority has vowed to crack down on those who defy physical-distancing rules as the spread of COVID-19 affects nearly every municipality on the island, and some citizens still refuse to stay two metres apart.

So far this week, Montreal has said its police service will be handing out fines to those who gather in parks while failing to respect physical-distancing directives.

Since a local state of emergency was first declared one week ago, Montreal has been increasing its care for the homeless population, providing extra shelters, an isolation unit, outdoor day centres, washrooms to clean up in and extra food.

Public health authorities are also working with the owners and building managers of large multiplexes to ensure people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are staying indoors and that shared spaces are kept clean.

The number of infections is expected to climb in the coming days. For more information about Quebec's overall situation, check CBC's daily guide to the latest numbers.