Montreal records lowest number of daily COVID-19 cases since March

Dr. Mylène Drouin, Montreal's public health director, says the situation is improving rapidly across the island as the rate of positive cases of COVID-19 appears to be steadily decreasing.

"We are on the descending curve," she said Tuesday at a news briefing.

There were 40 new cases reported in the last 24 hours and 29 on Monday. This is "quite a positive progression," Drouin said, representing a 40 per cent drop in rates in the last two weeks — the lowest since March.

She said even though daily testing is finding fewer than 100 new cases a day, Montrealers should not let their guard down and must continue to adhere to public health guidelines to avoid further community transmission.

There are 35 outbreaks that Montreal public health officials are now investigating, and the efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus continue in harder-hit neighbourhoods like Montréal-Nord, Anjou, Hochelaga and Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension.

The push is on to eliminate the spread of the virus in long-term care homes across the island, as well.

Drouin said her agency is now preparing for the possibility of a second wave in the coming months.

She said "prevention brigades" will be sent into neighbourhoods and workplaces where outbreaks occur, to try to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Mobile testing to end, for now

Drouin said mobile testing clinics set up in city buses deployed in key parts of the city since early May will come to an end on Friday.

The public health authority was using up to six buses, provided by Montreal's public transit agency, the STM, to test an average of 115 people a day in various locations, as the need arose.

More than 21,000 tests have now been carried out, Drouin said. With only about four per cent of those tests now coming back positive, she said, she believes those clinics can now safely wind down.

Montreal's botanical gardens opened Monday as Quebec loosens public health restrictions. The rate of new cases on the island of Montreal is declining quickly. (Daniel Thomas/Radio-Canada)

"It was a huge operation," said Drouin, thanking municipal leaders, the STM and others for helping to get the mobile testing clinics up and running so quickly.

Ending their deployment does not mean testing will stop, she said. There will still be testing centres, and mobile clinics may be stationed at short notice in neighbourhoods with higher rates of infection. Drouin asked anyone who believes they have symptoms of COVID-19 to find the nearest testing centre on the Montreal public health website and get tested.

As of noon Tuesday, 26,757 people have tested positive for COVID-19 on the island of Montreal. In all, 3,216 people have died.

'We are not all equal in the face of the pandemic'

Drouin acknowledged that the rate of COVID-19 infections is 2.5 times higher in Montreal's poorer neighbourhoods, and that gap is widening.

"We are not all equal in the face of the pandemic," she said.

She said people living in lower-income neighbourhoods tend to live in denser housing. They also have a higher rate of chronic disease, and they are more likely to be essential workers, she said.

"I think we need to say thanks to them because they made sure we had services during the pandemic," Drouin said.

She said Montreal public health is looking for ways to address these health inequalities, and some measures are already in place.

For example, she said, interventions in apartment buildings will continue — ensuring common areas are clean and that residents are able to keep a safe distance from one another.

Drouin said her agency is also working with local community organizations to find better ways of reaching out to residents in the affected neighbourhoods.