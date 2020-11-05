Montreal public health pushing Quebec government to loosen red zone restrictions

Montreal public health officials are warning the province about the physical and mental health consequences of prolonged red zone restrictions, and are urging the Quebec government to roll some of them back.

In a 12-page document obtained by Radio-Canada, local health officials claim the current restrictions are causing "resistance" and "confusion," and suggested indoor gatherings be allowed, regardless of their size, as long as the people present come from no more than two addresses.

A Montreal public health spokesperson confirmed the memo's contents to CBC.

Local health officials are also asking the province to:

Allow outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, or a maximum of four households.

Reopen fitness centres for individual workouts, with people allowed to work out under a trainer's supervision, while banning group exercise activities.

Reopen auditoriums and theatres, with a maximum of 25 people.

Reopen museums and other cultural venues, with the number of people allowed in depending on their capacity.

Reopen libraries, with the maximum capacity depending on their size.

The reopening of bars and restaurant dining rooms are not among the recommendations listed in the document, though Montreal public health officials did suggest terraces should be open — even though winter is coming up — as part of a long-term plan.

A spokesperson for the health ministry told Radio-Canada it would not divulge details about ongoing discussions and no decision has been taken.

Quebec's public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, acknowledged Tuesday that the COVID-19 situation in the Montreal and Quebec City regions was improving, and said restrictions could be loosened if the trend continues.

Dr. Mylène Drouin, Montreal's public health director, declined an interview request, but a spokesperson said the main goal remains to control the spread of the virus, while striking a balance by loosening some restrictions.