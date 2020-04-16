Montreal public health to provide pandemic update as city surpasses 7,000 COVID-19 cases

With 7,281 confirmed cases and 332 deaths as of Thursday, Montreal has recorded more cases of coronavirus infection than any other city in Canada. Quebec as a whole now has 15,857 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

However, Montreal's rate of increase appears to be levelling off, as public health officials predicted it would, with only 47 new cases declared on Wednesday.

A total of 55 out of 294 long-term care residences in Montreal have outbreaks as of April 12, according to the region's health authority.

The age group at highest risk, those 80 and up, has the highest number of cases, at 1,302.

Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, the city's most populated borough, has the highest number of cases at 717, followed by Ahuntsic-Cartierville which has 481 cases.

Yet Côte Saint-Luc still has the highest rate of infection, as 286 of its roughly 32,450 residents have COVID-19.

Despite the alarming situation there, the testing clinic that was established in the Cavendish Mall parking lot is set to close at the end of the day Thursday, according to an announcement on the city's Facebook page.

The local health agency for Côte Saint-Luc, CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, says the clinic was largely set up to test returning snowbirds, but very few are taking advantage of the location these days.

Dr. Mylène Drouin, Montreal's director of public health, is expected to provide an update on the situation at 3:30 p.m. today. A livestream of that presentation will be available here, and this article will be updated.