Montreal public health director gives update on city's battle with COVID-19

Dr. Mylène Drouin, Montreal's public health director, has reassessed the COVID-19 situation on the island of Montreal and will be updating the public on her summer strategy at 3 p.m.

Drouin is expected to announce the end of mobile testing clinics which have been deployed in key parts of the city since early May, Radio-Canada has learned.

The public health authority was using up to six buses, provided by Montreal's public transit agency, the STM, to test an average of 115 people a day in various locations, as the need arose.

More than 18,340 tests have now been carried out, according to a report sent to all regional health agencies on the island of Montreal.

The mobile testing clinics are scheduled to end on Friday.

As of noon Tuesday, 26,757 people have tested positive for COVID-19 on the island of Montreal. In all, 3,216 people have died.

Drouin's announcement will be livestreamed here with English translation or on CBC Montreal's Facebook page.