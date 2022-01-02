Montrealers protest against Quebec's provincewide curfew

Demonstrators in Montreal defied the curfew on Saturday evening to protest against measures imposed on Quebecers in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

About 75 people gathered near the intersection of Sherbrooke and McGill College streets, in front of Premier François Legault's office, before making their way through downtown Montreal.

The province implemented a curfew Friday, prohibiting Quebecers from leaving their residence between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Caroline Chèvrefils, spokesperson for Montreal police, said officers handed out 57 tickets by the end of the night. Police arrested one person assaulting an officer.

People who stay out after curfew without an adequate reason face fines ranging from $1,000 to $6,000.