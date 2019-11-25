Skip to Main Content
Montrealers, here are your residential property tax rates for 2020
Here's a breakdown by borough for the average residential property tax rate increase.

Highest increase is in Verdun, lowest in Rivière-des-Prairies—Pointe-aux-Trembles

Surprise, surprise, Montreal property taxes went up in this year's budget. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

The average residential tax rate in Montreal will increase by 2.1 per cent next year. Here's a breakdown by borough.

  • ​Ahunstic-Cartierville: 1.4%
  • Anjou: 0.1%
  • Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce: 3.1%
  • Lachine: 1.7%
  • LaSalle: ​​​​​​1.6%
  • L'Île-Bizard—Sainte-Geneviève: 1.2%
  • Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve: 1.2%
  • Montreal North: 2.3%
  • Outremont: 2.8%
  • Pierrefonds-Roxboro: 2.0%
  • Plateau-Mont-Royal: 3.1%
  • Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles: 0%
  • Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie: 2.5%
  • Saint-Laurent: 1.4%
  • Saint-Leonard: 0.6%
  • Southwest: 2.8%
  • Verdun: 3.2%
  • Ville-Marie: 3%
  • Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension: 1.5%
