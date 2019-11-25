Montrealers, here are your residential property tax rates for 2020

The average residential tax rate in Montreal will increase by 2.1 per cent next year. Here's a breakdown by borough.

​Ahunstic-Cartierville: 1.4%

Anjou: 0.1%

Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce: 3.1%

Lachine: 1.7%

LaSalle: ​​​​​​1.6%

L'Île-Bizard—Sainte-Geneviève: 1.2%

Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve: 1.2%

Montreal North: 2.3%

Outremont: 2.8%

Pierrefonds-Roxboro: 2.0%

Plateau-Mont-Royal: 3.1%

Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles: 0%

Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie: 2.5%

Saint-Laurent: 1.4%

Saint-Leonard: 0.6%

Southwest: 2.8%

Verdun: 3.2%

Ville-Marie: 3%

Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension: 1.5%