Montrealers, here are your residential property tax rates for 2020
Here's a breakdown by borough for the average residential property tax rate increase.
Highest increase is in Verdun, lowest in Rivière-des-Prairies—Pointe-aux-Trembles
The average residential tax rate in Montreal will increase by 2.1 per cent next year. Here's a breakdown by borough.
- Ahunstic-Cartierville: 1.4%
- Anjou: 0.1%
- Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce: 3.1%
- Lachine: 1.7%
- LaSalle: 1.6%
- L'Île-Bizard—Sainte-Geneviève: 1.2%
- Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve: 1.2%
- Montreal North: 2.3%
- Outremont: 2.8%
- Pierrefonds-Roxboro: 2.0%
- Plateau-Mont-Royal: 3.1%
- Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles: 0%
- Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie: 2.5%
- Saint-Laurent: 1.4%
- Saint-Leonard: 0.6%
- Southwest: 2.8%
- Verdun: 3.2%
- Ville-Marie: 3%
- Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension: 1.5%
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.