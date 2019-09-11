Montreal property assessments climb 13.7%

Montreal homeowners will see a major increase in their property assessment.

On average, residential and non-residential properties are going up 13.7 per cent, the city announced Wednesday.

The new assessments will take effect Jan. 1, 2020 and cover the next three years.

The increases have fluctuated widely over the past decade. The previous average increase, in 2016, was 5.9 per cent.

The value of residential buildings with five or fewer units went up by an average of 13.6 per cent, while that of condominiums increased by 8.7 per cent.

Buildings with six units or more climbed 21.7 per cent.

They also vary widely by borough and city. Beaconsfield, Hampstead, Mount Royal, Kirkland and Westmount all had increases averaging more than 20 per cent.

Among boroughs, Verdun, Outremont, Plateau-Mont-Royal and Sud-Ouest had the highest increases.

Property values are used as the basis for calculating property tax.

However, an increase in value does not automatically translate into an equivalent increase in property taxes. The Plante administration has not yet announced the property tax rates for 2020.

They will be announced as part of the city budget this fall.