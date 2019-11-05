Single mothers desperately search for shelter after Project Chance housing project closes

Hélène walks around the half-packed boxes and piles of clothing in the three-bedroom apartment she shares with her two adult daughters in Montreal's west end.

She's preparing to move, even though she has no idea yet where they're going.

"I packed my boxes, but I don't have an address," she said.

Hélène is not her real name. CBC has agreed to not identify the woman because she fears her life could be in danger if her children's father finds out where they live.

One of her daughters has severe autism, and Hélène said taking care of her is like caring for a toddler, even though she's 20.

"If we leave this neighbourhood, I'll have to go on a year-long waiting list for aid services," she said.

Project Chance, the non-profit agency that owns the building complex for single mothers who are post-secondary students, informed tenants in July that they'd have to leave before the winter.

Hélène has tried to search for housing, but to qualify for her subsidy she has to find a five-and-a-half-room apartment that rents for less than $1,100 a month.

She has yet to find anything at that price in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

"They told me not to stress, that I won't end up homeless ... but up until now nothing has happened. No answers, no new address."

Project Chance is closing its housing project for single mothers in Montreal's NDG neigbhourhood, because of issues with the heating system and ventilation. (Dave St-Amand/CBC)

Families given weeks to move out

Hélène is one of 11 families still living at Project Chance, located in part of the Benny Farm affordable housing complex in NDG.

Tenants told CBC that since last winter, when they had to be evacuated from the building and live in a hotel after the heating system broke down, they've been receiving mixed messages about whether they could continue living there.

No sooner were their leases and subsidies renewed for another year last spring than the building's radiator broke down in June.

Project Chance informed the tenants verbally in July that they'd have to move out before the winter, because major repairs were needed. But tenants say the the government agency that provides them with their housing subsidies told them they might not have to move so soon.

With their move-out date uncertain, some tenants left on their own, even though it meant risking the loss of their rental subsidies. In September, those who'd stayed were given a firm word that they'd have to leave.

Hélène is packing up her apartment, even though she has nowhere to move. (Dave St-Amand/CBC)

"This project ... has experienced serious financial difficulties which can be attributed to construction defects related in particular to the heating and ventilation," the provincial government's social housing agency (SHQ) told CBC in a statement.

"Leaking water and the lack of heating have led to mould."

"It will not be possible to complete the work needed on the buildings in less than two years, considering their nature and size."

Hélène has been told Nov. 15 is her and her daughters' deadline to leave.

Brian Casey, treasurer of the board for Project Chance, said for years they've flagged issues with the heating system to the provincial government agency that sends them funding, but nothing happened until it was too late. (Dave St-Amand/CBC)

Brian Casey, the treasurer on the board of Project Chance, said there's nothing more he can do.

"I've talked to [the women] privately, and they have our sympathy but it's one of those things that I can't do anything about," he said.

Casey said they've known for years that there were issues with the heating system. But when they tried to warn the SHQ, which provides Project Chance with its funding, nothing was done.

"They were always going to look at it, but it didn't happen until the roof blew," he said.

The SHQ did not respond directly to that claim. The agency did say that it has been working with the FOHM — a federation representing Quebec not-for-profit housing groups — to find new housing for the tenants.

"No one will be forced to live on the street," FOHM assistant director Denis Lemyre told CBC,

He said if they can't find an apartment, the city's housing services will house them temporarily in hotels, if needed, until something long term can be found.

"If everyone lends a hand, we will find them apartments," he said.

So far, all but four families have found new places to live. Hélène's isn't one of them. She said the bureaucrats may be looking, but they're not communicating that to the remaining tenants.

"They no longer come to talk to us. They came once for a meeting, but it ended there. I don't even know who to contact." she said.