Montréal Pride president suspended over allegations of sexual misconduct

Three days before its festival, Montréal Pride has indefinitely suspended its president and founder, Éric Pineault, as a result of allegations of sexual misconduct.

Vice-president Marie-Ève ​​Baron will run the organization in the meantime, and the festival will take place as planned from August 10 to 16, said the organization.

Because of the pandemic, the festival is being presented in a digital format.

The organization says it has hired an outside firm to investigate and report to the board of directors in the coming weeks.

Pineault has not yet responded publicly to the allegations, and CBC News is attempting to reach him for contact.

CBC News does not know the details of the allegations.