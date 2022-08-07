Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montréal Pride Festival cancels parade

Events taking place at the Esplanade du Parc olympique this afternoon will go on as planned.

Thousands turned out to walk in the Montreal Pride parade, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press)

Organizers of the Montréal Pride festival have cancelled today's parade.

They cited a lack of security staff for the parade route, adding that the decision was made in collaboration with Montreal police.

Events taking place at the Esplanade du Parc olympique from 2 p.m., including the closing show with Pabllo Vittar, will go on as as planned. 

Tens of thousands of people were expected to attend today's parade.

More to come.

