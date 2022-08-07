Montréal Pride Festival cancels parade

Organizers of the Montréal Pride festival have cancelled today's parade.

They cited a lack of security staff for the parade route, adding that the decision was made in collaboration with Montreal police.

Events taking place at the Esplanade du Parc olympique from 2 p.m., including the closing show with Pabllo Vittar, will go on as as planned.



Tens of thousands of people were expected to attend today's parade.

More to come.