Montréal Pride Festival cancels parade
Events taking place at the Esplanade du Parc olympique this afternoon will go on as planned.
Other events to go on as planned
Organizers of the Montréal Pride festival have cancelled today's parade.
They cited a lack of security staff for the parade route, adding that the decision was made in collaboration with Montreal police.
Events taking place at the Esplanade du Parc olympique from 2 p.m., including the closing show with Pabllo Vittar, will go on as as planned.
Tens of thousands of people were expected to attend today's parade.
