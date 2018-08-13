Why does Montreal host pride events in August?

Montreal Pride kicked off last Thursday, and the festival is set to go on until Sunday, Aug. 19 — two months later than most other pride events happen around the world.

So why do our city's LGBTQ festivities take place so late in the summer?

The answer has a lot to do with Montreal's busy summer festival schedule, said Montreal Pride spokesperson Jean-Sébastien Boudreault.

When Montreal Pride took over organizing the events in 2007, the only spot available was in mid-August, he said.

"At the beginning, we were not so happy about it," Boudreault said.

But quickly, the organizers came around.

Last year's pride events expanded in size and scope, as they coincided with the city's 375th anniversary and Canada 150 celebrations. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

"The more we advertised it and the more we created a major event in August, [the more] we thought it was great because we were not in competition with any of the other major prides in North America," Boudreault said.

He said the weather is nicer in August than it is in June, and the later date also means Montreal Pride festivities don't overlap with as many big events in the city, like the Mural Festival or Formula 1.

'A little for everybody'

Montreal Pride also hosted Canada Pride last year, a special event that aims to serve as a "nationwide celebration of Canada's LGBT movement." The next edition of the 10-day festival will be hosted in Winnipeg in 2020.

Justin Trudeau took part in last year's pride parade in Montreal. The prime minister is expected to attend the 2018 parade, too. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

"We thought, because of … Canada Pride, that this year would be smaller — but it's the opposite," Boudreault said.

He said more than 9,000 people are expected to walk in Montreal's 19th annual Pride Parade on Aug. 19, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

In total, more than 150 pride events are planned this year in Montreal, Boudreault said.

"We have a little for everybody."