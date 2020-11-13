Skip to Main Content
Major police operation underway near Ubisoft building in Montreal's Mile End
Montreal·Breaking

Major police operation underway near Ubisoft building in Montreal's Mile End

Montreal police have set up a perimeter at the corner of St-Laurent Blvd. and St-Viateur Street.

Several police cruisers are on the scene, and TV images show heavily armed officers in the area

CBC News ·
Montreal police have set up a perimeter at the corner of St-Laurent and St-Viateur streets. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

A major police operation is underway at one of the Ubisoft buildings on St-Laurent Boulevard in Montreal's Mile End neighbourhood. 

Images from the scene show several heavily armed Montreal police officers in the area. 

Police have set up a perimeter at the corner of St-Laurent Blvd. and St-Viateur Street. Several police cruisers are on the scene.

Police are asking people to avoid the area. 

More to come. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now