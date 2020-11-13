Major police operation underway near Ubisoft building in Montreal's Mile End
Montreal police have set up a perimeter at the corner of St-Laurent Blvd. and St-Viateur Street.
Several police cruisers are on the scene, and TV images show heavily armed officers in the area
A major police operation is underway at one of the Ubisoft buildings on St-Laurent Boulevard in Montreal's Mile End neighbourhood.
Images from the scene show several heavily armed Montreal police officers in the area.
Police have set up a perimeter at the corner of St-Laurent Blvd. and St-Viateur Street. Several police cruisers are on the scene.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
More to come.