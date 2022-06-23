Montreal police search for 82-year-old man last seen in Côte-Des-Neiges
Montreal police are asking the public for help locating an 82-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer's disease and can get disoriented.
Rudolph Lowe was last seen yesterday in the city's Côte-Des-Neiges neighbourhood.
He is described as a Black man who stands about five feet six inches, weighs around 170 pounds and speaks English. He has brown eyes and salt-and-pepper hair.
He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a cap.
Montreal police say they fear for his health and safety and are asking the public to call 911 if they see him.