Man, 28, rushed to hospital after shooting in Montreal's Lachine borough

A 28-year-old man is being treated in hospital after he was shot in Montreal's Ville Saint-Pierre neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

Montreal police were called to the scene at 4 a.m. where they found the wounded man lying on the ground in a parking lot on Camille Street near Ouellette Avenue.

Police say he was injured by at least one bullet in the upper body.

As of 6 a.m., police were still waiting to hear about the victim's condition, said Const. Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson for the department.

Ville Saint-Pierre is a neighbourhood in the Montreal borough of Lachine in the city's west end.

Police have set up a perimeter around the site of the shooting to examine the evidence and question witnesses.

So far, police say, witnesses have not been co-operating with the investigation.