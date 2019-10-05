Man, 28, rushed to hospital after shooting in Montreal's Lachine borough
Police are still waiting to be updated about victim's condition
A 28-year-old man is being treated in hospital after he was shot in Montreal's Ville Saint-Pierre neighbourhood early Saturday morning.
Montreal police were called to the scene at 4 a.m. where they found the wounded man lying on the ground in a parking lot on Camille Street near Ouellette Avenue.
Police say he was injured by at least one bullet in the upper body.
As of 6 a.m., police were still waiting to hear about the victim's condition, said Const. Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson for the department.
Ville Saint-Pierre is a neighbourhood in the Montreal borough of Lachine in the city's west end.
Police have set up a perimeter around the site of the shooting to examine the evidence and question witnesses.
So far, police say, witnesses have not been co-operating with the investigation.
