Montreal police seek public's help finding woman, 92, and her son, 72

Montreal police are seeking the public's help in finding a 92-year-old woman and her 72-year-old son.

Jasmatee Mohan-Basdeo was last seen boarding a grey Prius taxi with her son, Mahandranaut Basdeo, in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough on Aug. 31, police said in a statement.

Mohan-Basdeo is 4-11" and weighs 80 pounds and has brown eyes and white hair.

She was wearing a red tuque, white T-shirt and pants when she was last seen, and she speaks English.

Her son is 5-6", weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes and grey hair.

Police say they are worried for the health of Mohan-Basdeo because she left without medication which she takes daily.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or their local police station. An anonymous tip can be left at 514-393-1133.