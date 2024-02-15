Montreal police seek help identifying suspect in sexual assault of teen

Montreal police are setting up a command post Thursday in an effort to help track down a man suspected of sexually assaulting a teenage boy last year.

Around 4 p.m. on Nov. 25, police say the suspect, impersonating a police officer, encountered two teenage boys who were exploring a building under construction in the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Pretending he was in charge of security, the suspect allegedly held the teens against their will and committed sexual acts on one of them.

Police have released a composite sketch of the man and are asking the public to help identify him. He is described as a five foot nine white male in his 40s who has short black hair and spoke English.

At the time of the assault, he had white stubble and smelled strongly of cigarettes. He was wearing a dark hooded sweater, jeans and white sneakers. He was also wearing a navy bulletproof vest with the word "police" written on the front in reflective tape.

A command post will be set up between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the intersection of de l'Assomption Boulevard and Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue, close to where the attack occurred.

"We don't want this person to make other victims. We are talking about teenager victims, kids, so this is why there is a command post that will be established," said Montreal police spokesperson Const. Jeanne Drouin.