Montreal police seek help locating man, 44, missing since Sept. 7

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in locating Boaz Perecowicz, a 44-year-old man who lives on d'Hérelle Street in the Saint-Michel borough.

Police say the man was last seen pedalling away from his home on his bicycle on Sept. 7 and hasn't been seen since.

He is known to frequent drop-in centres and shelters in the downtown Montreal area.

Perecowicz suffers from mental illness and left home without the medication that he needs, and authorities fear for his life.

Perecowicz is 6 feet tall and 215 lbs.

He has dark hair, a greying beard and brown eyes.

He wears glasses, and he has two distinctive tattoos on one shoulder: one depicts a dragon and the second, the Tasmanian Devil cartoon character.

He speaks English and French.

Anyone who has any information about the man's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or their local police station.

To leave an anonymous or confidential tip, you can contact Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133.