Montreal police searching for suspect wanted in 2 homicides

Montreal police are looking for a suspect in connection with two homicides in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and Ahunstic last week.

The SPVM is asking anyone who has seen Claude Charbonneau, 61, to contact 911 or Info-Crime, and not to approach him themselves.

Charbonneau is described as having grey hair and blue eyes with various tattoos on his body, including his initials on his arms.

Claude Charbonneau, 61, is considered a suspect in two homicides that occurred last week. (SPVM)

He is about five feet three inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. Police believe he is driving a grey 2006 Dodge Caravan.

Police are investigating after finding two bodies within less than 24 hours of each other.

The first victim, an 80-year-old man, was found in critical condition in an apartment on Benny Avenue in NDG last Thursday. He was taken to hospital and later died of his injuries.

Less than 24 hours later, police found a second man, 68, in apartment on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard, near Grande Allée, in Ahuntsic. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their deaths were the 12th and 13th homicides in Montreal this year.