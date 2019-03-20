Montreal police looking for potential victims of alleged child-luring scam

Montreal police are looking for potential victims of a man who has been charged with child luring and contacting a minor to obtain sexual services.

Cano Mendez Juan Manuel, 52, was arrested on March 13.

Police say Manuel has been in contact with at least 10 girls between the ages of 14 and 17.

They allege that he targeted girls looking for babysitting jobs on various online ad sites.

Some were in Montreal, and others were in other regions of Quebec, police say.

Police say they believe he may have contacted more people.

The suspect used the pseudonyms Bruno Sarkovitz and Liam Elonn, as well as these email addresses:

bruno.sarko@live.com

liam.elonn@gmail.com

liam.bigu@gmail.com

liam.orce@gmail.com

Police say Manuel drove a 2010 black Mazda 5 or a 2019 Jeep Compass.

Anyone who may have been a victim or knows someone who may have been a victim is asked to file a complaint at their local police station or call 911.