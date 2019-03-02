Montreal police search for missing 70-year-old man

Montreal police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 70-year-old man who was last seen Feb. 27 in the St. Michel neighbourhood.

Police say they fear for François Perron's life because he has diabetes and doesn't have his medication with him, and because he has trouble getting around.

Perron is five foot five and weighs 165 pounds. Police say he speaks French and was last seen wearing a royal blue coat near the Marché Tradition, near the intersection of Iberville and Jean-Talon streets.

Anyone with information about Perron is asked to contact police via Info-Crime Montréal (514 393-1133) or by dialling 911.