Montreal police find missing 11-year-old boy safe

Montreal police say the boy has been found safe. (Radio-Canada) This boy has been found. CBC has removed the name and photo from this story.

Now that this minor is no longer missing, his identity is no longer in the public interest. Montreal police have located a missing 11-year-old boy who left his home in Montreal North Friday morning. Police say he was found safe.

