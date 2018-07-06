Updated
Montreal police find missing 11-year-old boy safe
Montreal police have located a missing 11-year-old boy who left his home in Montreal North Friday morning. Police say he was found safe.
- This boy has been found. CBC has removed the name and photo from this story.
- Now that this minor is no longer missing, his identity is no longer in the public interest.
