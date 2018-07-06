Skip to Main Content
Montreal police find missing 11-year-old boy safe
Updated

Montreal police find missing 11-year-old boy safe

Montreal police have located a missing 11-year-old boy who left his home in Montreal North Friday morning. Police say he was found safe.

Police say he was found safe and will be returned home

CBC News ·
Montreal police say the boy has been found safe. (Radio-Canada)
  • This boy has been found. CBC has removed the name and photo from this story.
  • Now that this minor is no longer missing, his identity is no longer in the public interest.

Montreal police have located a missing 11-year-old boy who left his home in Montreal North Friday morning.

Police say he was found safe.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us