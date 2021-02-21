Montreal police search for missing 15-year-old girl
Police say Madeline Kimble was last seen Feb. 19 in LaSalle.
Montreal police are asking for the public's help locating 15-year-old Madeline Kimble.
The teen, who has autism, was last seen Feb. 19 around 2:30 p.m. in the borough of LaSalle.
Police say she speaks English, has a nose piercing and is likely on foot or taking public transit.
She was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants and a backpack.
Police say they have reason to fear for her health and safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or dial 911.