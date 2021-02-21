Skip to Main Content
Montreal police search for missing 15-year-old girl

Police say Madeline Kimble was last seen Feb. 19 in LaSalle.

Police say Madeline Kimble was last seen Feb. 19 in the borough of LaSalle

Police are looking for 15-year-old Madeline Kimble. She was last seen Friday afternoon in LaSalle. (SPVM)

Montreal police are asking for the public's help locating 15-year-old Madeline Kimble. 

The teen, who has autism, was last seen Feb. 19 around 2:30 p.m. in the borough of LaSalle.

Police say she speaks English, has a nose piercing and is likely on foot or taking public transit.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants and a backpack.

Police say they have reason to fear for her health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or dial 911.

