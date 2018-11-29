Montreal police search for missing 15-year-old girl
Elsa Gabrielle Lalanne has been missing since Nov. 23.
Montreal police are seeking the public's help in finding 15-year-old Elsa Gabrielle Lalanne.
She was last seen on Nov. 23 in the Ahuntsic–Cartierville borough.
Elsa is five feet, three inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. She has a tattoo of a crown on her upper-right chest amd speaks French.
Police say they have reason to fear for her safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Info-Crime Montréal online or at 514 393-1133.