Montreal police offer up to $3K for help finding suspects linked to fatal hit-and-run

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in tracking down suspects in — or witnesses to — a fatal hit-and-run Sunday in the Ville-Marie borough.

They are offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information on the suspect or suspects.

A 21-year-old man was hit on Feb. 26 at about 6:30 p.m., reportedly by a black Jeep Cherokee, near the intersection of De Lorimier Avenue and Ste-Catherine Street East. The driver left the scene.

Minutes after the collision, the abandoned vehicle was found on Sicard Street in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Anyone with information that can help investigators in this case is asked to contact 911 or their neighbourhood police station.

It is also possible to file a report anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or online.