Montreal police ask vandalism victims to come forward after anti-brutality protest
About a dozen acts of vandalism have been reported, sparking an investigation
Montreal police are asking business and vehicle owners to report any damage stemming from Friday's annual demonstration against police brutality.
Police say they're aware of about a dozen acts of vandalism, including broken glass at the entrance of an apartment building and damage to about 10 cars.
People were kicking vehicles and smashing windows as they walked by, said Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.
"We're asking the public, businesses or owners of vehicles to, in the course of the day, if they see that they have damage to either their business or vehicles, to call 911 or present themselves to police stations where a report can be taken," he said.
Most of the acts of vandalism occurred near the corner of Peel and Sherbrooke streets downtown, Brabant said.
The police department has extensive video footage of the protest, he said, and investigators will be reviewing that footage in an attempt to identify suspects.
The reports will help police with that investigation, Brabant explained, and police reports are also needed for insurance claims.
Nobody was injured in the protest, but one man was arrested for several acts of mischief and another for uttering threats. Both were transported to a detention centre, he said.
The annual March 15 event has often turned confrontational, although the number of arrests has declined in recent years.
In 2013, for example, the 17th annual protest against police brutality wrapped up in Montreal with more than 250 people arrested and taken away on city buses and in police vehicles.
The year before that, there were more than 200 arrests.
This year's event lasted from about 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and it was declared illegal about 15 minutes after protesters began marching to denounce what they describe as a culture of police violence against citizens.
With files from The Canadian Press
