Montreal police investigating after cruiser hit by projectile while officer was checking for speeding

Montreal police are investigating after a projectile smashed a police car's window while the officer was using a radar gun to check for speeders.

The incident happened at around 3:25 p.m. near the corner of Stirling Avenue and St-Patrick Street in the LaSalle borough, police say.

The officer heard a "detonation sound" and saw his car window smash, a spokesperson for the police service said. The officer was not injured.

Investigators were sent to the scene to search for clues. At this time, it is not possible to say what type of projectile it was or where it came from, the spokesperson said.

The police officer involved in the incident is not being named at this time.

