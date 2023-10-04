2 Montreal police officers, woman in her 60s injured after their cars collide

Two Montreal police officers were sent to hospital after their cruiser collided with another vehicle Tuesday night in the Saint-Laurent borough.

The incident happened at 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Cavendish and Côte-Vertu boulevards, said Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) spokesperson Jeanne Drouin.

Drouin says the officers were heading northbound when their car collided with a vehicle travelling eastbound in the middle of the intersection.

Three people, including the two officers and the driver of the other vehicle, a woman in her 60s, were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The police cruiser was smashed in the collision. (Alain Béland/Radio-Canada)

No perimeter was established and no investigators were sent to analyze the scene, Drouin said, as the crash was considered to be minor.

Police say the situation is not considered criminal in nature.