Montreal police officer seriously injured, major operation underway in Parc-Extension

Montreal police say they have arrested a suspect after an officer was injured during an altercation with a motorist.

Police originally said the officer had been shot, but now how exactly the officer was injured is under investigation.

"The information we have now is that there is a possibility the officer was not injured by a bullet," said Montreal police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.

He originally said the officer had been shot in the upper body after pulling over a vehicle on Crémazie Blvd. near Champagneur Ave. just before 4 p.m.

The incident occurred near the city's Marché Central shopping complex, just south of Highway 40, in the Parc-Extension neighbourhood.

Brabant said a traffic stop turned into an altercation.

A tweet from the SPVM said the officer was seriously injured.

Brabant said the officer was conscious on the way to the hospital, and was later awake and "feeling good at the hospital."

For about two hours a major police operation was underway in the area, with several streets blocked off.