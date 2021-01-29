Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly disarming Montreal police officer

A 31-year-old man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after a routine traffic stop ended with a Montreal police officer in hospital Thursday.

The man is also facing charges of aggravated assault against a police officer, disarming a police officer and discharging a prohibited firearm.

The incident, which began around 4 p.m., led to massive police operation in the Parc-Extension neighbourhood.

At first, police said an officer had been shot and was in hospital with serious injuries to the upper body. Later, police said it wasn't clear if the officer had been injured by a bullet or something else.

On Friday, police said the officer had been released from hospital, but would not confirm the nature of the officer's injuries.

Radio-Canada has since learned the suspect was pulled over for allegedly using a cell phone while driving.

He was stopped on Crémazie Blvd. near Champagneur Ave., not far from the Marché Central shopping complex.

The traffic stop degenerated into a violent altercation, Radio-Canada reports, and the motorist allegedly fled the scene.

Police searched for the suspect for roughly three hours before making an arrest.