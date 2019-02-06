Montreal won't outfit its police officers with body cameras

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has decided not to outfit the city's police officers with body cameras following a pilot project testing out the idea.

Plante said Wednesday it would be too expensive to provide 3,000 officers with the devices.

At the moment, she said, the technology isn't quite ready to make the project cost-effective.

"We heard the pros and the cons, but our position at this time is not to go ahead with body cameras," she said at this morning's executive committee meeting.

After a year-long pilot project, Montreal police released a report last week concluding body cameras have little impact on interventions, present logistical challenges — and leave most officers who have to wear them feeling as if they're under surveillance.

The report said outfitting police with body cameras would cost $17.4 million over five years and another $24 million annually to run, given the labour and equipment costs involved.

Axon, the company that provided the SPVM with body cameras for its year-long pilot project, has said that estimate is far too high.

The company has outfitted thousands of police officers with body cameras in cities from Los Angeles to London.

Transparency and trust

Plante said there are other ways to ensure police gain the trust of the community, citing the police's plan to curb racial profiling announced last year.

But proponents of the idea argue it helps ensure the transparency of police officers.

There have been several studies that seem to indicate that when police use body cameras during an encounter, it de-escalates interactions between police and citizens.

A randomized controlled trial in Rialto, Calif., which introduced body cameras for its 50 officers in 2012 after several police misconduct scandals, found that in the 12 months that body cameras were used, there was a 60 per cent drop in use-of-force incidents and an 88 per cent drop in citizen complaints about police behaviour.

Studies in Phoenix and Mesa, Ariz., had similar results.