Montreal police to announce new squad to tackle gun violence today

Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault is expected to announce more resources to combat growing gun violence at a news conference in Montreal this afternoon.

Guilbault will speak at 1 p.m. alongside interim police chief Sophie Roy, Mayor Valerie Plante and Chantal Rouleau, the junior transport minister for the region.

The force of over 60 people officers — many of them criminal and intelligence investigators — will ramp up the force's crackdown on organized crime, Radio-Canada is reporting.

The officers at stations dealing with fewer crimes will be floated into more violent areas of the city to achieve this. The squad could hit the ground as of Sept. 12.

The announcement comes as two men were killed in daylight shootings in two incidents less than an hour apart last Tuesday afternoon.

The first, a 44-year-old man, died after being shot in the parking lot of Rockland Shopping Centre in the Town of Mont Royal.

The second took place about 40 minutes later inside a pizzeria on St-Denis Street, in Montreal's central Latin Quarter, where a 50-year-old man was fatally shot.

More gunshots also rang out in Montreal's Merchier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough around 9 p.m. Friday.

There were no injuries reported by police, who said several shell casings were found on the ground by the corner of Grosbois and Taillon Streets.