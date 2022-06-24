Montreal police searching for 15-year-old boy last seen in Saint-Léonard

Montreal police are asking the public for help locating a 15-year-old boy with a cognitive impairment.

Steven Marakot was last seen in the Saint-Léonard borough's Parc Coubertin Friday at around 11:30 a.m.

He is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, standing five feet six inches tall and weighing around 165 pounds.

He was wearing a blue T-shirt, black shorts and black shoes. He likes to go to restaurants such as Tim Hortons and McDonald's. He also likes to go to malls.

Police say he cannot communicate verbally, and he may be confused and disoriented. He travels on foot. Investigators fear for his health and safety.

Anyone who has information about this case can call 911 or contact their local police station.