Montreal police searching for missing 83-year-old man

The Montreal police service is asking the public to help locate a missing 83-year-old man, Erick-Antoine Guerrier.

Guerrier is a French-speaking Black man with brown eyes and grey hair. He is blind in his right eye, which is always closed, and he stands five feet seven inches tall.

He was last seen on April 23 around 1 p.m at his home in the Montreal borough of Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a blue spring coat, a beige chapka hat and black boots.

Police are asking homeowners to check their sheds since Guerrier was found in a shed the previous time he went missing.

He is also known to frequent the Centre Commercial Forest shopping centre in Montréal-Nord.

Police say Guerrier gets around on foot but also takes public transport. However, they say he may be lost and his family fears for his safety.