Montreal police seek public's help to locate 16-year-old girl last seen in Dorval

Montreal police are asking anyone with information about the disappearance of 16-year-old Eva Kudluk to come forward.

Investigators fear for her safety. The teenager hasn't been seen since last Friday in Dorval.

She was wearing a military-style camouflage top, sweat pants and black Nike running shoes.

Police say she could still be in the Montreal area.

People with information are asked to call 911 or Montreal police's Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.