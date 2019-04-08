In face of criticism, Montreal police try a new approach to dealing with mental illness

Faced with criticism for how it handled past interactions, the Montreal police service will train all its patrol officers to use tools that will help them deal with those suffering from mental health issues.

The SPVM has committed to having all its patrollers complete a one-day course within the next three years focused on how de-escalate situations involving "vulnerable" individuals.

The training will include both theoretical discussions and real-life examples, such as how to diffuse a situation in a park, dépanneur or motel, according to documents that will be presented at the city's public security committee hearings later today.

Police have faced questions in recent years about the way it has handled a number of altercations with individuals in distress.

Those include Nicholas Gibbs, who was shot on the street in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood last summer, Pierre Coriolan, who was fatally shot in the hallway of his apartment building in 2017 and Alain Magloire, a homeless man killed in 2014 following a confrontation with police.

All three men had a history of mental health issues.

Incremental change

Gibbs's family, which plans to sue the SPVM over how the case was handled, said police poorly assessed the situation and acted unreasonably the night he died.

The coroner's report into Magloire's death recommended police officers be given better training.

He was shot after a tense confrontation with police near the bus terminal on Berri Street in which he threatened officers with a hammer.

"The tone used by the officers, yelling at Magloire to drop his hammer, was inappropriate," Coroner Luc Malouin wrote in his 2017 report.

In 2014, following Magloire's death, Montreal police created a new crisis intervention unit known by its French acronym, RIC.

The latest round of training aims to ensure more officers across the city are equipped to deal with such situations.

A CBC News investigation published last year found that almost 70 per cent of the people who died following an interaction with police between 2000 and 2017 struggled with mental health issues or substance abuse or both.

In Montreal, mental health issues were found to be a factor in more than half of all the cases involving the use of deadly police force, cutting across all ethnic and racial backgrounds.