Montreal police say suspect arrested after 41-year-old man seriously injured by car

Montreal police say a 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged hit-and-run Friday in the borough of Lachine.

A 41-year-old man was struck by a vehicle before noon at the intersection of St-Jacques Street and St-Pierre Avenue in the Ville Saint-Pierre neighbourhood, police say.

The victim was conscious when taken to hospital with serious head trauma. Police say he will be kept under observation and the next 12 to 24 hours will be critical.

The vehicle in question was found abandoned in an alley nearby.

Police say the suspect turned himself in at a local police station and said he was the driver of the vehicle.

He faces charges of assault with a weapon and could appear in court as early as tomorrow, police say.

Police say it's possible the two men knew each other and a conflict could be at the origin of the incident.