Montreal police investigating after bodies of man, 2 children found in home

Montreal police are investigating the deaths of a man and two children in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

They were called to a home on Curatteau Street near Pierre-de-Coubertin Avenue in the city's east end.

Police say a woman who lived in the home arrived at around 9 p.m. Tuesday, to find three bodies inside.

"When police arrived on the scene, they located the body of a 40-year-old man and the bodies of two children," Montreal police spokesperson Const. Manuel Couture said.

"The death of the three people was confirmed at the scene."

The two young victims are a seven-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl.

Investigators are looking into the possibility the man killed the children and then took his own life. Police sources have confirmed the man is the father of the two children.

The Montreal police major crimes unit was called to the scene and investigators will be meeting not only with the families of the victims, but also neighbours to better understand the circumstances surrounding the deaths, he said.

"The investigators will be there for almost all day today," he said on Wednesday morning.

"It's going to be a long investigation because it's a complex scene inside the house."