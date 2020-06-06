Police ask for public's help identifying suspects in May 31 looting, vandalism
SPVM releases images of 23 people suspected of break-ins, vandalism and mischief
Police have released photos from last Sunday's looting and vandalism in downtown Montreal and are asking the public to help identify the suspects.
The vandalism took place after a demonstration demanding justice for black people killed by police, including 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., last month.
After thousands of peaceful protesters had marched through downtown, police used tear gas to disperse a smaller group that remained.
Nearby buildings were vandalized and a music store was looted.
Photos of 23 individuals, some seen taking guitars out of a storefront, have been posted on the Montreal police service (SPVM)'s Facebook page.
The SPVM asks anyone who has information about any of the suspects to call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.
