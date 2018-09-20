Missing 84-year-old woman found safely

EDITOR'S NOTE: CBC has removed the name and photo from this story. Now that this person is no longer missing, the identity is no longer in the public interest.

An 84-year-old woman who went missing after she left her Montreal North home Wednesday morning has been found safe.

Montreal police issued a news release about her disappearance early Thursday morning. A couple hours later, they said she had been found safe in a hospital.

"She is in good health. She was the one to check herself into the hospital."

When she went missing, police said her family was worried because she had shown symptoms of memory loss.