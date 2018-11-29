Montreal police looking for 15-year-old girl last seen in Ahuntsic–Cartierville

Montreal police are seeking the public's help in finding 15-year-old Elsa Gabrielle Lalanne.

She was last seen on Nov. 23 in the Ahuntsic–Cartierville borough.

Elsa is five feet, three inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. She is black with brown eyes and black hair. She has a tattoo of a crown on her upper-right chest. She speaks French.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to call 911, their local police station or anonymously at Info-Crime Montréal online or at 514 393-1133.