Montreal police look for male suspects after woman shoved in car

Montreal police are looking for more information to shed light on a strange incident that took place Monday evening in the Southwest borough.

Police say witnesses reported seeing a woman was walking west on Workman Street when a car approached her.

A man got out of the vehicle, grabbed the woman and shoved her in the front passenger seat.

"He was aggressive toward the woman," said Const. Raphael Bergeron.

The man got in the back seat before the driver, another man, drove away on Dominion Street toward Notre-Dame Street and headed westbound.

Police say initial information leads them to believe that the woman and the man knew each other.

The woman is possibly in her 20s. She was dressed mostly in black and was carrying a big black purse. (Submitted by Montreal Police) The woman is possibly in her 20s, with long dark hair. She was wearing a black vest over a white sweater and black pants. She was carrying a large black purse. Her first language is neither English nor French.

The man who approached the woman is also likely in his 20s. He's about six feet tall and has short black hair. He was wearing a T-shirt with black bermuda shorts and black shoes with a white sole. He spoke English with an accent.

The car is an older model, four-door sedan without hubcaps. It has rust and some other damage on it.

No one matching the woman's description has been reported missing, but Bergeron says police are still looking into the matter.

"We're trying to see if that woman is in trouble and to try to give her help if she needs some."

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Montreal Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.