Montreal police look for male suspects after woman shoved in car
The incident happened Monday evening on Workman Street in the Southwest borough
Montreal police are looking for more information to shed light on a strange incident that took place Monday evening in the Southwest borough.
Police say witnesses reported seeing a woman was walking west on Workman Street when a car approached her.
A man got out of the vehicle, grabbed the woman and shoved her in the front passenger seat.
"He was aggressive toward the woman," said Const. Raphael Bergeron.
The man got in the back seat before the driver, another man, drove away on Dominion Street toward Notre-Dame Street and headed westbound.
Police say initial information leads them to believe that the woman and the man knew each other.
The man who approached the woman is also likely in his 20s. He's about six feet tall and has short black hair. He was wearing a T-shirt with black bermuda shorts and black shoes with a white sole. He spoke English with an accent.
The car is an older model, four-door sedan without hubcaps. It has rust and some other damage on it.
No one matching the woman's description has been reported missing, but Bergeron says police are still looking into the matter.
"We're trying to see if that woman is in trouble and to try to give her help if she needs some."