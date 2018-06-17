Skip to Main Content
Montreal police locate missing 13-year-old girl

Police say the girl returned home Sunday afternoon and is in good health.

Police say the 13-year-old girl returned home safely Sunday afternoon. (Radio-Canada)

  • This girl has been found. CBC has removed the name and photo from this story.
  • Now that this person is no longer missing, the identity is no longer in the public interest.

Montreal police say a missing Villeray-area girl has been located.

The girl returned home on her own just after 2 p.m. Sunday, police said.

She is in good health.

